WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The U.S. military says it has determined that the shooting death of an American service member Monday in Afghanistan was a so-called insider attack.

Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Kabul, said in a telephone interview Tuesday that the American was killed in eastern Afghanistan by a member of the Afghan national police force. Another U.S. service member was wounded; O’Donnell said that person is in stable condition.

When the attack was announced on Monday, the coalition called it an apparent insider attack.

O’Donnell said the Afghan attacker was apprehended and is now in Afghan custody.

Monday’s insider attack was the second this summer. One American was killed and two were wounded in a July attack in southern Uruzgan province.