  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carrollton Police, Deadly Shooting, drone, Husband And Wife, Local TV, Murder Suicide, police robot, SWAT team

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police detectives are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a North Carrollton home on Monday, September 3.

Officers were initially called to 4213 Capstone Drive shortly after 3:00 p.m. by a neighbor who called 911 to report a shooting.

screen shot 2018 09 03 at 10 28 50 pm Man Apparently Shot Wife, Then Himself After Teens Escape Carrollton Home

Carrollton murder-suicide (CBS11)

Police said the caller reported two teenagers had escaped to his home and said their father shot their mother.

The first officers arrived on scene to find a man standing in the front yard of 4213 Capstone armed with a shotgun.

The officers took cover and attempted for several minutes to convince the man to drop his weapon. He refused their commands and went back into the house after approximately ten minutes.

As NorTex Metro SWAT Operators and Crisis Negotiators were assembling, officers heard a single gunshot from inside the house shortly after 3:30 p.m.

SWAT Operators sent a robot and drone into the home which confirmed two deceased people inside the house.

They were identified as 49-year-old Nigel Jerome “Damian” Deriggs, and his wife 46-year-old Michelle Deriggs.

The teenage children were unharmed and are now in the care of relatives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s