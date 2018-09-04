CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police detectives are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a North Carrollton home on Monday, September 3.

Officers were initially called to 4213 Capstone Drive shortly after 3:00 p.m. by a neighbor who called 911 to report a shooting.

Police said the caller reported two teenagers had escaped to his home and said their father shot their mother.

The first officers arrived on scene to find a man standing in the front yard of 4213 Capstone armed with a shotgun.

The officers took cover and attempted for several minutes to convince the man to drop his weapon. He refused their commands and went back into the house after approximately ten minutes.

As NorTex Metro SWAT Operators and Crisis Negotiators were assembling, officers heard a single gunshot from inside the house shortly after 3:30 p.m.

SWAT Operators sent a robot and drone into the home which confirmed two deceased people inside the house.

They were identified as 49-year-old Nigel Jerome “Damian” Deriggs, and his wife 46-year-old Michelle Deriggs.

The teenage children were unharmed and are now in the care of relatives.