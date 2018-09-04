Part 2-4 below

If you or someone you know is suicidal, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 now! Or text TALK to 741741.

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

If you have lost someone to suicide, or want to know more about the warning signs and treatment options, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is here to help. https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-north-texas/

Parts 2-4