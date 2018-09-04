WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App

Part 2-4 below

If you or someone you know is suicidal, there is help.  Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 now! Or text TALK to 741741.

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

If you have lost someone to suicide, or want to know more about the warning signs and treatment options, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is here to help. https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-north-texas/

Parts 2-4

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s