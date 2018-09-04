DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – No shortage of tears or emotions at a get-together between the family of an organ donor and those whose lives those organs saved.

Julian Toro, 19, of Pittsburg, Texas was shot and killed in 2017, and his organs were quickly harvested and donated to two people.

James Ciliax got his liver and Orlando Chapa got his lungs.

Both Ciliax and Chapa decided it was time to meet the parents of the young man who gave them another chance at living.

Julian Toro, Sr. and his wife Elvira met Ciliaz and Chapa at a Dallas hotel Tuesday morning. Their extended families were also there, and there were plenty of hugs shared along with stories of the 19-year-old.

“I felt like I owe them so much, and I could feel their pain when I walked in the door,” said Ciliax. “I feel a sense of obligation to not let him down. To take this gift and make the best of it and make him proud.”

Julian Toro’s mother Elvira says the pain they feel for their loss is still there, but this reunion gave them some peace knowing their beloved son is helping others even in his death.

“He may not be here, but parts of him are out there and hopefully doing good,” said Elvira Toro.