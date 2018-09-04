Filed Under:Crime, Firearms Dealer, gun, jail, Mesquite, parolee, Sex, Shawnetta LaRuth Jones
handgun (Getty Images)

MESQUITE (AP) — A Dallas-area parole officer is accused by federal authorities of buying a firearm for one of the individuals she had supervised in her job and who she was also dating.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Shawnetta LaRuth Jones is facing four counts, including one count of conspiracy to acquire a firearm by false statement and one count of making a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer.

According to an indictment, Jones is accused of buying a pistol from a gun store in Mesquite in April 2017 for her former parolee after his purchase was rejected because he’s a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say Jones falsely claimed she was buying the gun for herself.

Last month’s indictment doesn’t identify the parolee.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Jones.

 

 

