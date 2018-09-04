AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Organizers of the iconic “Don’t mess with Texas” advertising campaign are looking for a new tune to promote the anti-trash effort.

The Texas Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the “Don’t mess with Texas” original song contest. It’s open to people age 18 and above, and runs through October. But the contest rules on dontmesswithtexas.org clearly state the individual must be a Texas resident in a band with at least one member.

The 30-second entries will be collected online. Members of the public then vote for their favorites.

Two winners — in English and in Spanish — get the chance to be featured in a “Don’t mess with Texas” TV spot with the Randy Rogers Band and Las Fenix, plus other performances.

The “Don’t mess with Texas” ad campaign started more than 30 years ago and has featured entertainers including George Strait, Willie Nelson and LeAnn Rimes.

