U.S. Border Patrol agents talk while at a marina on the Niagara River at the U.S.-Canada border on June 3, 2013 in Beaver Island State Park, New York. (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

MCALLEN (AP) — A South Texas man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after he was convicted on charges related to ramming a Border Patrol vehicle during a human smuggling attempt.

Victor Eduardo Acevedo-Ventura was sentenced on Tuesday during a federal court hearing in McAllen.

He had pleaded guilty last year to charges of smuggling and assaulting a federal agent.

Prosecutors say Acevedo-Ventura, from the South Texas city of Edinburg, had been caught in October 2017 trying to smuggle six immigrants who had illegally entered the U.S.

The 24-year-old Acevedo-Ventura fled the scene near the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint but later twice slammed his car into a Border Patrol vehicle that pursued him.

No Border Patrol agents were severely injured.