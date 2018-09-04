Filed Under:Censored, Censorship, Democrats, Jack Dorsey, Local TV, Politics, Republicans, social media, Tweet, tweets, Twitter, twitter page

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter’s CEO says the company isn’t biased against Republicans or Democrats and is working on ways to ensure that debate is healthier on its platform.

In prepared testimony released before a House hearing Wednesday, Jack Dorsey says he wants to be clear about one thing: “Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules.”

gettyimages 936806438 e1532695834192 Twitter CEO Says Company Isnt Biased, Wants Healthy Debate

Twitter logos (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

The testimony comes as some Republicans say conservatives have been censored on social media.

Dorsey offered an explanation of how San Francisco-based Twitter uses “behavioral signals,” such as the way accounts interact and behave on the service. Those signals can help weed out spam and abuse.

He says such behavioral analysis “does not consider in any way political views or ideology.”

