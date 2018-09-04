Filed Under:Carmine's Pizzeria, Cell-Phone Video, Dallas, darkies, Local TV, racism, racist comment, restaurant owner, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A far North Dallas restaurant owner is under fire after video surfaced showing a racially-charged incident.

A woman posted a video of an incident she said happened at Carmine’s Pizzeria on Campbell Road a little more than a week ago.

The person who posted the video, Tamika Sanders, says she was called a “darkie” and said on video to an employee, “You shouldn’t work for him. You’re a darkie, too and that’s what he said, ‘I’m a darkie.’ A good one. See that’s a good darkie.'”

The video shows a man on the phone with police who identifies himself as Carlos Pinto saying he’s having trouble with some customers who won’t leave.

screen shot 2018 09 04 at 3 57 24 pm Video Posted Of Racially Charged Incident At Dallas Pizza Place

social media post from Carmine’s Pizzeria of alleged racial incident (courtesy: Tamika Sanders)

Since the video was posted to social media, several people have left one-star reviews for the restaurant on Yelp.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

CBS11 has a crew digging into what happened before the camera was rolling.

CBS11 has reached out to the woman, the restaurant and Dallas Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s