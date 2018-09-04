DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A far North Dallas restaurant owner is under fire after video surfaced showing a racially-charged incident.

A woman posted a video of an incident she said happened at Carmine’s Pizzeria on Campbell Road a little more than a week ago.

The person who posted the video, Tamika Sanders, says she was called a “darkie” and said on video to an employee, “You shouldn’t work for him. You’re a darkie, too and that’s what he said, ‘I’m a darkie.’ A good one. See that’s a good darkie.'”

The video shows a man on the phone with police who identifies himself as Carlos Pinto saying he’s having trouble with some customers who won’t leave.

Since the video was posted to social media, several people have left one-star reviews for the restaurant on Yelp.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

CBS11 has a crew digging into what happened before the camera was rolling.

CBS11 has reached out to the woman, the restaurant and Dallas Police.