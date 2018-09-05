WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Dallas, fbi, FBI fitness test, FBI recruits, Local Media, Local TV, Physical Fitness

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Facing an applicant shortage, the FBI says it’s doing its best to help recruits pass the hardest part of the entrance exam: the physical test.

On Wednesday, the Dallas office of the FBI put members of the media through it, as it introduced an app meant to help applicants get through the most vigorous part of the test.

The FBI says half of all applicants fail the physical test.

screen shot 2018 09 05 at 4 42 28 pm Dallas FBI Gives Media A Taste Of Its Entrance Exam: The Physical Part

FBI physical fitness test (CBS11)

“This tends to be the area that creates a challenge for applicants,” said Vicki Marwood from the FBI.

The test included sit ups, a 300-meter sprint, push ups and a mile and a half run. They’re all timed.

The physical requirements for men are slightly different for than they are for women.

The better a recruit performs, the more points they get.  They must score  at least 12 to get in.

Applicants must also meet the other requirements.

They must be between 23 and 36 years old, have a college degree, and three years of professional work experience, as well as pass a polygraph test.

