VILNOHIRSK, Crimea (CBSDFW.COM) – A video released by a Safari Park in Vilnohirsk, Crimea showing the moment a lion got into a car with tourists has gone viral.

The footage shows the lion, known as Filya, climbing over tourists and cuddling and licking them.

The incident happened weeks after a woman was hurt by a different lion in the same park.

Taigan Safari Park in Crimea is famous for offering its visitors more proximity to its lions.