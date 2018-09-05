  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer shot a man in East Fort Worth Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to a house near East Loop 820 and South of I-30 near Meadowbrook Drive to check on a man who was reportedly tearing up a bed.

When officers went inside, they say the man was holding at least two knives and was threatening the officers.

screen shot 2018 09 05 at 10 07 19 pm Man Shot After Threatening Fort Worth Officers With Knives

Fort Worth Police OIS (CBS11)

The man was shot at least once in his upper body.

He was rushed to the hospital with what are said to be non-life threatening injuries.

The officer who fired the gun is a sergeant and 12-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department.

