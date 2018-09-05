DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police and friends of the man who rammed his truck into the KDFW-TV (Channel 4) studios in downtown Dallas on Wednesday morning, say he’s mentally ill.

Michael Chadwick Fry, 34, was arrested on a felony count of criminal mischief, authorities said.

It was just after 6 a.m. when he repeatedly smashed the vehicle into the Fox 4 News building at the corner of Griffin Street and San Jacinto.

Dallas police Senior Corporal Debra Webb said, “Shortly after it came out as a crash it got upgraded to major disturbance when it was determined that the vehicle involved with the crash was actually intentionally ramming the building.”

Police said Fry was rambling and appeared to be in some sort of agitated mental state; not making any sense.

Fry was apparently upset about a deputy-involved shooting in Denton County in 2012. During that incident deputies shot and killed a driver that rammed a squad car. Fry was a passenger in the suspect car.

A woman who has known Fry for 20 years said she told him once, ” ‘when you’re on your meds, you’re great.’ But he’s real loud… I can always tell when he’s not on his meds.”

She said he lives with his mother in a trailer in Denton county.

“He’s a good kid. He works hard. Takes care of his mom,” said the neighbor.

Fry is no stranger to law enforcement, having been booked into the Denton County Jail 26 times since 2003.

His charges that vary from DUI to assault and arson.

Fry was taken to Parkland Hospital for medical evaluation. He was released and transported to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center where he has been charged with Criminal Mischief.

Most of the journalists and workers in the newsroom were evacuated from the building. News anchors, in the middle of a newscast, were in a studio on the opposite side of the building and said they heard nothing.

No one was injured during the incident.