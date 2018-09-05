WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man police tried to talk to while investigating a narcotics case, ran out of a house, took off in an SUV and was ultimately killed in a crash while being chased by Garland Police.

It started around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of Kingsbridge Drive.

Police said after the suspect ran out of the back of the house, officers tried to pull the driver over but that driver would not stop.

The driver of the Dodge SUV “evaded officers at a high rate of speed” south on Garland Avenue, west on Buckingham Road, and then north on Shiloh Road.

The driver then entered the intersection of Beltline Road when the light was red. A black car traveling eastbound on Beltline struck the Dodge causing the driver of the Dodge to be ejected.

screen shot 2018 09 05 at 3 23 48 pm Narcotics Suspect Chased By Garland Police Killed In Crash

suspect vehicle in deadly crash in Garland (Chopper11)

One of the tires came off of the Dodge, went through a window at an auto parts store nearby, and struck a customer inside.

screen shot 2018 09 05 at 3 29 02 pm Narcotics Suspect Chased By Garland Police Killed In Crash

AutoZone where customer was struck by crash debris (Chopper11)

This customer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the black car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Plano Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Marijuana was recovered from inside the Dodge.

The identity of the driver who died from the crash is not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.

 

