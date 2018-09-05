  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton Kroger is back open for business after being shut down Tuesday for rat infestation.

The store is located at 500 W. University Drive.

Kroger said in a statement it has “an established, aggressive response in place” to handle the situation and “prevent any further activity.”

Here was Kroger’s full statement on the matter before the store was reopened:

We have no tolerance for pests of any kind in our stores. Our food safety and cleanliness standards are of utmost importance and we have an established, aggressive response in place. We will continue to work closely with the city. Also, our partnership with pest control specialists will eradicate and prevent any further activity. We have made the decision to temporarily close our store at 500 W. University, Denton, Texas 76201 to address these concerns. Safety is a core value at Kroger, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to improve facility and maintenance items. We apologize for the inconvenience as we make repairs to improve our store.

