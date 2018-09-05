COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Colleyville doubled down on a local business promotion Wednesday, as one of its most popular businesses announced a location change due to ongoing road work.

The city mailed out a second round of $10 gift cards to every household in city limits. Valid at every business in the city, as long as there’s a $20 initial purchase, the goal is to inject more spending as businesses try to weather another year of road construction on State Hwy 26, the city’s primary commercial corridor.

The extended promotion came as The Londoner, a well-known restaurant and pub on the stretch, announced it was closing its doors at its Hwy 26 location due to a downturn in business.

The English-themed establishment is staying in Colleyville, however, renovating a space along construction free State Hwy 121.

The general manager of The Londoner said the business was confident it could make it through the TxDOT project expanding 26 to six lanes. Customer visits started to drop off this year though, as the work continued.

“As far as losing business, I can account for that,” said Marcia McGown. “And it was just obvious that we had to move.”

Assistant city manager Mark Wood said city staff worked closely with the restaurant to keep it in Colleyville.

Wood has worked on a number of business promotions during 2018, including advertising grants, a receipt contest partnering with schools, and the gift cards.

Sales tax receipts are actually up 4.5 percent for the year in the city he said, above a budgeted 1-percent increase.

“You know I don’t think you can draw a direct correlation between the programs and the sales tax being up, but it times up with when we started the programs, to the sales tax collection starting that up trend,” he said.

About 1,000 of the gift cards had come into the city after the first round of mailings early in the summer. More were likely used, Wood said, but just hadn’t been turned in yet for reimbursement.

He also said he expected the Londoner’s former space on Hwy 26 would not be empty for long, with interest already coming in from potential tenants.

McGown said it was possible The Londoner could be open in its new location as soon as the end of the month.