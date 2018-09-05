Ryan Mayer

A report released by Nielsen on Wednesday morning calculates that the NFL could potentially add over $2.3 billion in revenue annually thanks to this year’s decision by the Supreme Court to legalize sports betting. The report was commissioned by the American Gaming Association, which released this infographic to illustrate how the study arrived at that conclusion.

The projections within the report are based on a survey of 1,000 fans. Based on the information collected, the report assumed that regulated betting across the country would boost media rights fees due to increased fan interest, add advertising revenue and sponsorship revenue from betting operators and bring in additional revenue through the purchasing of official data from the league.

“Legal, regulated sports betting will create huge new revenue opportunities for sports leagues – and the NFL could be the biggest winner of all,” said Sara Slane, senior vice president of public affairs for the American Gaming Association.

However, this report assumes that sports betting would be legalized, and regulated, throughout the country. Currently, only Delaware, New Jersey, West Virginia and Mississippi have passed legislation legalizing gambling in their state.