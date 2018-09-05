CBS has announced the 20 brand new castaways who will compete on the upcoming 37th season of Survivor. The new season, titled Survivor: David vs Goliath, will premiere with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, Sept. 26 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS.
This season’s edition features 20 new castaways divided into two groups of 10 strangers. Castaways within the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents. This extreme game of social politics will focus on the “underdogs” versus the “favorites” and reveal that every “Goliath” has an Achilles heel, while every “David” has a secret weapon.
“‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages and they capitalize on them to ensure success; whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity,” said Executive Producer and Host Jeff Probst. “It’s two very different approaches to life, but SURVIVOR is the great equalizer because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”
These new castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor. The show returns to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, and is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. This season’s castaways include a Pro Wrestler, a robotics scientist, an MMA fighter, a physician, and a S.W.A.T. officer.
“DAVID” TRIBE
Christian Hubicki, 32
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Current Residence: Tallahassee, Fla.
Robotics Scientist
Nick Wilson, 27
Hometown: Williamsburg, Ky.
Current Residence: London, Ky.
Public Defender
Davie Rickenbacker, 30
Hometown: Orangeburg, S.C.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Social Media Manager
Pat Cusack, 40
Hometown: Cohoes, N.Y.
Current Residence: Watervliet, N.Y.
Maintenance Manager
Carl Boudreaux, 41
Hometown: Beaumont, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Truck Driver
Jessica Peet, 19
Hometown: Lakeland, Fla.
Current Residence: Lakeland, Fla.
Waitress
Elizabeth Olsen, 31
Hometown: Dallas, Ft. Worth, Texas
Current Residence: Longview, Texas
Kitchen Staff
Gabby Pascuzzi, 25
Hometown: St. Augustine, Fla.
Current Residence: Denver, Colo.
Technical Writer
Lyrsa Torres, 36
Hometown: Puerto Rico
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Airline Agent
Bi Nguyen, 28
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
MMA Fighter
“GOLIATH” TRIBE
John Hennigan, 38
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Pro Wrestler
Alec Merlino, 24
Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.
Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.
Bartender
Jeremy Crawford, 40
Hometown: Clover, S.C.
Current Residence: New York
Attorney
Dan Rengering, 27
Hometown: Lake Butler, Fla.
Current Residence: Gainesville, Fla.
S.W.A.T. Officer
Mike White, 47
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Filmmaker
Natalia Azoqa, 25
Hometown: Irvine, Calif.
Current Residence: Irvine, Calif.
Industrial Engineer
Angelina Keeley, 28
Hometown: Sparks, Nev.
Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.
Financial Consultant
Kara Kay, 30
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.
Realtor
Alison Raybould, 28
Hometown: Leawood, Kan.
Current Residence: Chapel Hill, N.C.
Physician
Natalie Cole, 56
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Publishing CEO
