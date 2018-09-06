FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another was seriously injured in a crash at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

It happened at Main and Exchange near the entrance to the stockyards by Leddy’s Boots And Saddles.

Several blocks around the iconic Fort Worth neighborhood were shut down as medics moved injured patients away from the scene.

The Stockyards Hotel, Leddy’s, H3, Love Shack and other businesses were blocked off from access as a result of the crash.

Police tried to stop a burglary suspect and a chase ensued resulting in the fatal crash. Debris littered the street, mashed up metal from the cars and a pink car seat showed the power of the vehicle’s impact.

A television was one of many stolen items strewn about the street where the wreck happened.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.