LIVEOne Dead; At Least One Injured After Police Chase In Fort Worth | Chopper 11 Over Scene
UPDATED: September 6, 2018  12:10 PM
Filed Under:burglary, chase, crash, Crime, Death, driver, Fort Worth Stockyards, street
(photo credit: Jason Allen/CBS 11 News)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another was seriously injured in a crash at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

It happened at Main and Exchange near the entrance to the stockyards by Leddy’s Boots And Saddles.

Several blocks around the iconic Fort Worth neighborhood were shut down as medics moved injured patients away from the scene.

crash stockyards 1 Dead, Another Trapped In Crash At Fort Worth Stockyards

(photo credit: Jason Allen/CBS 11 News)

The Stockyards Hotel, Leddy’s, H3, Love Shack and other businesses were blocked off from access as a result of the crash.

Police tried to stop a burglary suspect and a chase ensued resulting in the fatal crash. Debris littered the street, mashed up metal from the cars and a pink car seat showed the power of the vehicle’s impact.

crash 2 1 Dead, Another Trapped In Crash At Fort Worth Stockyards

A television was one of many stolen items strewn about the street where the wreck happened.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s