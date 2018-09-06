BREAKINGBurt Reynolds Dead At 82 | Read More
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its biggest stars.

Actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, according to multiple reports.

Reynolds rose to fame in the ‘70s and had a prolific and award-winning career.

Actor Burt Reynolds attends the “Dog Years” Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

He earned an Oscar nomination for his role in 1997’s Boogie Nights. He was currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is out in theaters next year.

With his athletic physique and sly smile, Reynolds was one of the biggest movie starts of the 70s and early 80s.

He started out in TV westerns after an injury ended his college football career.  But it was his turn as macho Lewis Medlock in the 1972 wilderness classic, “Deliverance” that turned him into a superstar.

That same year, Reynolds shocked America by posing nude for Cosmopolitan.  He later said he thought the photo cost him and his “Deliverance” co-stars Oscar recognition.  But it didn’t cost him fans.

A string of hits followed, including “The Longest Yard” in which he tapped into his football background and the smash, “Smokey and the Bandit” which paired him with Sally Field.

The pair became a couple off-screen as well.  Years later, Reynolds would often say she was the one that got a way.

In 1988, he married actress Loni Anderson, but it ended in a messy divorce.

After a series of box office flops, Reynolds returned to television, winning an Emmy in 1992 for the CBS sitcom, “Evening Shade.”

In 1997, Reynolds enjoyed a brief career resurgence, costarring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s debut, “Boogie Nights.”

The role as an adult film director earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Reynolds continued to act into his later years.  He said through all of his life’s ups and downs, you just keep going.

