FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It falls about as quickly as it rises.

That’s the nature of flash flooding and CBS11 saw it in North Texas Thursday afternoon.

A car was stranded in a flooded intersection on Hulen Road near I-30 in Fort Worth, but about 12 minutes later the water had receded and the street was clear.

During the time where there was high water, a bus plowed through the intersection.

A flash flood watch was underway in Dallas, Collin and Denton Counties until 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

A reminder: It’s never safe to drive through flood waters.

According to the National Weather Service, several inches of rain fell in a short time in several parts of the Metroplex.

The NWS also said – according to The Colony Emergency Manager – that there were five cars stranded in high water near the intersection of Windhaven Pkwy and Old Denton road early Thursday evening.

The NWS also said that as many as four houses may have caught fire near Hebron, Texas.

CBS 11 is working to confirm these reports.