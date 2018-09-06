  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auto Recall, Car Recall, F-150, fire, ford, Ford F-150, Ford Motor Co., Ford Motors, Local TV, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Pickups, truck recall, Trucks
The new Ford F-150 is introduced during the company's press conference at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan on January 9, 2017. (credit: Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling some 1.6 million F-150 pickups in North America because the seat belts can cause fires.

The recall covers truck models Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab, model years 2015-18.

The company says it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in the U.S. and Canada, but it’s not aware of any injuries. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the fires last month after getting five reports. Fires destroyed three trucks.

Ford says some seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they tighten the belts before a crash. That can ignite gases inside a support beam and cause insulation and carpet to catch fire.

Dealers will remove insulation and install heat-resistant tape. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 24.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s