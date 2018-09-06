DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton County man at the center of a months-long Consumer Justice investigation has been indicted.

Chris Cassels used to own Hot Route Delivery Specialists, a company that would hire independent contractors to deliver for Amazon and other companies.

Prosecutors say Cassels wrote bad checks to those drivers. Thursday a grand jury indicted him on a felony theft of a service charge.

Drivers first contacted Consumer Justice in March 2017, after weeks of not being paid.

The men and women said Cassels would blame the bank or slow mail delivery. The checks they did receive often bounced.

CBS 11 found drivers in Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver and Philadelphia with similar stories. Some were owed tens of thousands of dollars.

The Denton County District Attorney’s Office began investigating and Cassels promised to make it right.

The DA’s Office put him on a payment plan, forcing him to make restitution while the investigation continued.

Consumer Justice tried to reach Cassels for comment but was unsuccessful.

Cassels is expected to appear in court in the next few weeks.