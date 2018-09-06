The Carnival Cruise Ship 'Carnival Glory' heads out to sea in the Miami harbor entrance known as Government Cut in Miami, Florida June 2, 2018. (Photo by RHONA WISE / AFP) (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kansas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Topeka, Kansas man was in court Thursday on an indictment charging him with murdering his wife on board a cruise ship in January.

The U.S. Attorney of the District of Kansas said Eric Newman, 53, was charged with second-degree murder.

The indictment alleges on or about January 19, Newman was traveling on board the Carnival Elation, on a cruise out of Jacksonville, Florida.

During the cruise, Newman is alleged to have killed Tamara Tucker, 50, of Lawson, Missouri.

No other details were released by the Department of Justice.

Tucker’s obituary and a news release from Park University, where she taught, describe Newman as her longtime partner and love.

Tucker was a full-time faculty member in the social work department at Park University in Parkville, Missouri, from 2012 to 2017 and was an adjunct instructor before that, beginning in 2007.

