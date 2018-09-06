NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Four North Texas police departments are trying to track down a potential serial suspect who has assaulted and groped several women joggers on multiple occasions.

Police departments from Arlington, Haltom City, Euless and Hurst are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, but so far, the descriptions police have of the young man are vague.

Arlington investigators believe the first incident happened Friday August 17 in the 3800 block of Perkins Road around 5:00 p.m.

A woman was jogging when the young man approached her from behind and grabbed her wrist and assaulted her by touching her.

The second incident in Arlington happened Saturday, August 25 in the 3800 block of Morris Drive around 8:00 a.m.

The suspect approached a woman from behind while she was jogging and assaulted her through touching her.

The third incident in Arlington happened Saturday, September 1 in the 4000 block of Perkins Road around 6:30 a.m. It was reported that the suspect approached a woman from behind and assaulted her through touching and pushing the victim onto the ground before running off.

In each of these incidents, the victims were not injured after the assault occurred and the suspect ran away.

Detectives believe that all the assaults appear to be sexually motivated. Investigators also believe the suspect is the same man related to similar offenses that occurred in Euless on August 26, in Hurst on August 29, and Haltom City on September 2, 2018. Investigators are working collaboratively together with all these agencies and have been actively canvassing the neighborhoods in and around the areas where the assaults took place.

Anyone with any information that can help identify this suspect is asked to contact Arlington Detective Jenkins at 817-459-5305 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.