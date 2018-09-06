FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Christian University officials are confirming someone in the TCU community has been infected with mumps.

Neither TCU nor the Tarrant County Health Department would say if that person is a student, professor or staffer.

A spokesperson for the Tarrant County Health Department would only say the person is routinely on campus and the person more than likely became infected with the mumps outside of Tarrant County.

Tarrant County Health Department Chief Epidemiologist Russell Jones said, “We don’t believe based on the timing that it was caught here.”

Jones described the mumps as a viral disease that is transferred between people either through air or by direct contact.

He said it is most commonly characterized by the swelling of salivary glands. “It takes usually about 16 days after first exposure before you get symptoms.”

Jones said investigators are monitoring those who may have been in close proximity with the infected person to see if they develop any symptoms.

While officials urge there is no wide spread risk, they are staying alert.

Jones also said the mumps vaccines given to children usually wane at about college age, which makes students who are in close proximity with one another more susceptible to contracting the disease.