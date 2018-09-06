DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Navy SEAL is in the fight for his life at Parkland Hospital after a violent crash in Flower Mound Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

A Good Samaritan pulled over to help until first responders arrived.

Trevor Collie knew the collision was bad just from the sound.

“He hit the tree, and I just hear the horn from the truck… and I’m like, ‘what just happened?'” says Collie.

Flower Mound police believe a medical issue caused Dan Licardo to lose control. His truck crossed the median, clipped two cars and smashed into a tree at Sage Brush and Long Prairie.

Collie was one of several people who rushed to help.

Some of Licardo’s closest friends met Collie for the first time outside Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

“He’s been able to write on a white board, ‘I’m ok,'” says Will Tate, Licardo’s friend.

Doctors had to amputate both his legs to save his life. Friends say the Navy SEAL’s unbreakable spirit is stronger than ever.

“What we see if the same Dan, behind the eyes, as he wakes up, even for just brief moments, he’s there. He’s witty, his mind is sharp,” says Tate.

Tina Hurley met him through the Adaptive Training Foundation.

“He’s commanding, but he’s kind. He’s gentle, and he’s very clear in his instructions. He makes us all feel very comfortable. He’s doesn’t discriminate or blink an eye towards what we don’t have as functions,” says Hurley.

The fight for his life will be an uphill battle. One his “tribe” is ready to face as a team.

“I don’t think the world has seen the best out of down yet, as impactful as his life has been already. I think what is coming is even better,” said Tate.

A Navy SEALs fund was set up to support Licardo as well as a GoFundMe account.