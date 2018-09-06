CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bess Race Elementary School in Crowley ISD has a new four-legged faculty member.

“Sooner” is the school’s new therapy dog.

The dog will roam the halls each Friday.

School leaders say students will be able to interact with Sooner and even read to him.

The goal is to make students feel at ease and welcome at the school.

The district tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “Be on the lookout for a new faculty member roaming the halls at Bess Race Elementary as Sooner was recently named the school’s new therapy dog.”