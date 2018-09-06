COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the nation are up this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide increased 2 cents to reach $2.62 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying a penny more for gasoline this week at an average $2.85 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.52 per gallon. The most expensive gasoline statewide was in Midland at an average $3.06 per gallon.

Here in North Texas folks filling up their tanks are paying $2.66 for a gallon of gas. Drivers in Arlington and Fort Worth are saving a few cents, paying $2.64 per gallon.

AAA officials say record demand heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend caused gas prices to increase slightly from the prior week.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)