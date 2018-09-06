WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
A microscopic examination of measles pneumonia. (credit: cdc.gov)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A passenger on Southwest Airline flights from Dallas to Houston to Harlingen and back late last month has been diagnosed with measles.

Southwest said in a statement Thursday, “We’ve shared awareness of the situation and protocols with our employees who also were onboard these aircraft. Our entire fleet is subject to rigorous and regular cleaning programs and every aircraft utilizes hospital-quality HEPA filtration that improves overall quality of the air in the passenger cabin.”

Here are the details on the specific flights:

Date: Tuesday 21AUG18

Flight #5 Dallas (Love Field) to Houston (Hobby)
Flight #9 Houston (Hobby) to Harlingen

Date: Wednesday 22AUG18

Flight #665 Harlingen to Houston (Hobby)
Flight #44 Houston (Hobby) to Dallas (Love Field)

