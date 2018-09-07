WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
BROWNSBORO, Texas (AP) –  A 6-month-old East Texas girl has died after being left in a hot car and officers arrested her father on a charge of criminal negligent homicide.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Jackson Tetrick of Brownsboro said he forgot to leave his daughter with a baby sitter Thursday.

asuspect1 East Texas Baby Dies After Being Left In Hot Car, Father Charged

Jackson Tetrick (Henderson County Jail)

Tetrick was being held Friday on $100,000 bond.

Authorities say Tetrick said he took his wife to work Thursday morning, dropped another child at school, then went home before driving to work in Athens.

He returned Thursday afternoon to school to retrieve the older child, then remembered the baby was still in her car seat.

Temperatures were in the 90s.

School personnel were unable to revive the girl. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

