ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After the release of police body cam video of an officer-involved shooting in Arlington, there are calls for the police officer to be fired after he shot and killed a man.

The Arlington police officer who shot and killed the driver hasn’t been identified by the department at this time, but he has been with the department for eight years.

The video shows the police officer firing into the SUV of a man who’s been pulled over for an expired registration after the driver leaves in the middle of the traffic stop.

The SUV, with the driver who’d been shot kept going until it crashed a few blocks away. The driver, 24-year-old Oshae Terry, died.

Terry was initially pulled over for an expired registration. Neither he nor his passenger had ID with them. The female officer who initially pulled Terry over smelled marijuana and called for back up. The second officer is the one who fired his weapon.

After the shooting, police found more than a pound of marijuana, seven grams of ecstasy pills, a 40-caliber Glock handgun in the SUV.

The lawyer for Terry’s family says the officer who fired put himself in danger and violated department protocol by trying to stop Terry from leaving. They are planning to sue the Arlington Police Department.

“I’m asking to seek justice and want justice to be served for my son because I feel that his life has been taken for no reason,” said Terry’s mother Sherley Woods.

The family says a supervisor should have made the call whether to chase the SUV and worst case scenario, he should have ended up in jail, not dead. Ultimately, a grand jury will decide if the officer faces charges or not.