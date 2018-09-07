WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:former campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, Local TV, lying to the FBI, President Donald Trump, prison, Robert Mueller, Russia investigation, Special Counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI.

The sentence was imposed Friday in federal court in Washington.

gettyimages 1028584918 e1536353998406 Former Trump Aide Papadopoulos Gets 14 Days In Prison For Lying To FBI

Former Trump Campaign aide George Papadopoulos arrives with his wife Simona Mangiante at the U.S. District Court for his sentencing hearing September 7, 2018 in Washington, DC (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He is the first former campaign aide to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Papadopoulos apologized for his actions, telling a judge that he had made a “dreadful mistake” and was eager for redemption.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of up to six months, while defense lawyers asked for probation.

His case was the first to detail a member of the Trump campaign having knowledge of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election while it was ongoing.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s