DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Inside Dallas West Church of Christ, there is a growing sadness. Botham Jean’s mother and family members are traveling to North Texas as they try to wrap their hearts and minds around the tragedy.

In an empty spot in a church pew, Jessica Berry once sat with Jean.

“I’m feeling numb. I have anger right now. I’m frustrated, just knowing who he is. The way he died is not fair,” says Berry.

Her father is Minister Sammie Barry. He says “Bo’s” death is a painful loss to the congregation where he led as a worship leader.

“Bo was an outstanding young man. He was an outstanding Christian. He was having an impact. We’re definitely going to miss him,” says Minister Berry.

Jean was born to a prominent St. Lucia family. He studied at Harding University in Arkansas and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas.

“I don’t think you could find a better person, when you look at the life he lived, the contributions he made, the passion that he had for the church and anything that he did. He always wanted to do his very best,” said Minister Berry.

Police say the officer who killed Jean shot him after walking into the wrong apartment.

Heartbreak, Disbelief At Loss Of ‘Amazing Young Man’

Minister Berry says there is growing frustration from church members.

“There are people who are very angry, calling me, saying what are we going to do. We must take action. I’ve tried to say, I want to understand the facts — what happened,” says Minister Berry.

For now, he’s holding onto faith and supporting Bo’s family as many grapple for answers.

“We’re going to comfort them. Our concern is about them. We will make sure Bo’s name is not forgotten, and his name is held up,” says Minister Berry.

Jean’s family plans to meet with Dallas Police and then begin planning a memorial service to honor his life.

Meantime, a source tells CBS11, the reason a warrant has not been issued for the Dallas officer who shot Jean is because the Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation and if a warrant is issued, it will come from the Rangers, not Dallas Police.