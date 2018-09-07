The new General Concessions and Premium Experience menu items will debut at the September 16 home game when the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants and officially open the 2018 NFL season at AT&T Stadium. Along with the new arrivals, fans will also be able to enjoy returning favorite menu items across the Stadium.

New Additions to Menus in General Concessions

The AT&T Stadium Chefs and the Food & Beverage team have developed new offerings with influences from North African, Korean, Mexican, and Thai cuisine for 2018, as well as items with exciting flavor twists on gameday traditions of barbecue, burgers, sausage and mac n cheese:

· African Spiced SuperGrain Bowl: Mix of brown rice, barley and farro topped with savory dukkah chicken and a fresh mango cucumber salsa. With satisfying ancient grains enjoyed in North African cuisine, this delicious bowl can be prepared with meat or as a vegetarian and vegan option. Available at: the Hall of Fame level concession stands.

· Pork Belly Burger: Crispy pork belly piled on to an Angus burger, topped with jalapeño cheese, fresh kimchi, aioli and hoisin sauce. Available at: Main Concourse Club level concession stands at sections 208, 212, 232, and 237, as well as Main Concourse Sections 219 and 245, and Upper Concourse Sections 411 and 450.

· Salsa Chicken Tacos: Chicken breast marinated and cooked in fresh charred red salsa and topped with sour cream sauce, spicy tomatillo avocado salsa, chopped cilantro and pico de gallo. Available at: the Vaqueros concession stands on both the Main Concourse section 204 and 229, and Upper Concourse section 416 and 446.

· Sausage Supreme (DCQ “Barbeque done the Cowboys Way”): A Hoagie bun stuffed with a grilled jalapeño cheese sausage, famous Cowboys mac n cheese, chopped brisket and BBQ sauce, topped with jalapeños. Available at: the Bent Buckle carts located in the Main Concourse clubs, Silver Level clubs, and Upper Concourse at Sections 412 and 442.

· Thai Veggie Wrap with Spicy Peanut Sauce: Crisp broccoli slaw, sweet peppers, and spicy Thai peanut sauce piled high on a bed of baby spinach and rolled in a whole wheat tortilla. Available at: all the Healthy Choice carts on the Main Concourse clubs and sections 222 and 245.

· Elote: A classic Mexican favorite! Sweet corn, poblano mayo, hot sauce and cotija cheese layered in a cup. Available at: the Vaqueros concession stands on both the Main Concourse section 204 and 229, and Upper Concourse section 416 and 446.

· Mac N Cheese Brisket Cone: Fresh bread cone filled with famous Cowboys mac n cheese, fresh chopped brisket and signature BBQ Sauce topped with spicy jalapeño peppers. Available at: the Bent Buckle carts located in the Main Concourse clubs, Silver Level clubs.

· Cheetos Mac N Cheese Balls: Cheetos mac n cheese topped with delicious fried mac n cheese gems with a crushed Jalapeño Cheddar Cheetos® crust, drizzled with house-made jalapeño ranch and dusted with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Available at: on the Upper Concourse at sections 420 and 450.

· Doritos Chicken Wrap: Crisp romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and hot, fresh chicken tenders drizzled with jalapeño avocado ranch and generously sprinkled with crushed nacho cheese Doritos – all in a delicious garlic flour tortilla wrap. Available at: all CRISP stands on the Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243 and Upper Concourse Sections 409 and 439.

· Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Fresh seeded bun filled with layers of hot, fresh fried chicken breast coated in buffalo sauce, garlic aioli, crushed cool ranch Doritos, fresh, juicy sliced tomatoes, and crisp ranch slaw. Available at: all CRISP stands on the Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243 and Upper Concourse Sections 409 and 439.

· Stadium Collectible Popcorn Bucket: Especially designed for the Dallas Cowboys. Available at: all popcorn carts throughout the building: Main Concourse Sections 205, 216, 229, 241; and Upper Concourse Sections 408, 411, 417, 438, 444, 448.

· Ice Cream Sundae: Creamy chocolate and/or vanilla soft serve layered with whipped cream, crushed Oreos, caramel, and chocolate sauce topped with rainbow sprinkles and a stemmed maraschino cherry. Available at: ice cream carts on both the Main and Upper Concourse. Main Concourse sections 219 and 245, and Upper Concourse Section 412.

· Sopaipillas: Fresh, hot Sopaipillas served with jalapeño butter and honey. Available at: the Vaqueros concession stands on both the Main Concourse section 204 and 229, and Upper Concourse section 416 and 446.

Premium Gameday Culinary Experiences: 2018 NFL Season Suite and Club Dining

The Suite experience at AT&T Stadium is heralded by both Dallas/Fort Worth guests and some of the world’s most discerning palates as an unmatched experience. Featured on this year’s AT&T Stadium Suites menu are the following new curated Chef creations:

· Avocado Crab Dip with panzanella crackers

· Grilled Chimichurri Tenderloin with marinated grilled squash, zucchini, red onions, red peppers, portabella mushrooms, chimichurri sauce, and horseradish sauce

· Veracruz Shrimp Salad rock shrimp, avocado, jalapeño, red onions, napa cabbage with tomato-orange-lime dressing

· Sriracha Chicken Rolls hand rolled with spicy chicken, gardinera relish aioli

· Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Chicken Bites hand-wrapped bacon jalapeño chicken breasts with honey chipotle barbecue glaze

· Texas-Inspired Chocolate Truffles Exotic Chile, Cold Brew Panna Cotta, Dark Chocolate Jalapeño

· Classic Chess Pie a delicious addition to the Southern Comfort Sweets offering

· French Macarons colorfully delightful confections

Beverage Spotlight: The Cowboyrita and Cocktails on Tap

· Dallas Cowboys Cowboyrita: This signature frozen margarita that is specialized for AT&T Stadium takes the classic frozen margarita and puts a distinct twist to it. This drink is a fan favorite on gamedays and is sought out by fans everywhere. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 204, 219, 226, 229, 245, 250; Upper Concourse Sections 401, 411, 416, 420, 431, 441, 446, 454; as well as all 4 Hall of Fame Concession Stands. Cowboyritas can also be purchased at various bars throughout the stadium as well.

· Cocktail on Tap: Introduced during the 2017 season, this specialty cocktail is a new way for fans to experience a cocktail on the rocks in batched form. Partnered with On the Rocks Cocktails and Beam Suntory, this drink is offered in a variety of flavors.

o The Red Zone: Made with Cruzan Rum and Cherry Daiquiri

o Cowboy Blue: Made with EFFEN Vodka and Blue Lemonade

o Texas Tea: Made with Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey and Twisted Cola Lemonade

o Margarita on the Rocks: Made with Hornitos Tequila and Lime Cowboyrita mix

Available at: Main Concourse at sections 201, 222, 226, and 245; and the Upper Concourse at sections 405, 436, and the north and south 50 yard line.

Returning Gameday Fan Favorites

Fans will continue to enjoy these signature gameday favorites, flavor traditions at AT&T Stadium:

Ultimate Nachos: Thick-cut Tostitos tortilla chips with hot nacho cheese sauce, hearty Texas chili, and topped with fresh pico de gallo and jalapeños.

o Available at: Main Concourse Sections 201, 202, 217, 218, 225, 226, 242; Mezzanine Concourse Sections 302, 319, 326, 344; Upper Concourse Sections 402, 403, 412, 413, 417, 421, 423, 431, 433, 442, 444, 447, 451, 453; Optum Hall of Fame Level, Main Clubs, and Silver Clubs.

Cowboys Cheesesteak: Sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection with onions and secret cheesesteak seasoning, piled high on a soft hoagie bun and topped with hot white queso.

o Available at: Main Concourse – Sections 203, 219, 226, 228, 244, 250 and the North and South Main Clubs; Mezzanine Concourse – Sections 317 and 344; Upper Concourse – Sections 410, 422, 431, 440, 452, and 454.

Super 16 Burger: One pound-certified Angus patty topped with chopped in-house smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese and barbeque sauce, piled atop a bed of lettuce and tomato and served on a fresh brioche bun.

o Available at: Main Concourse: Sections 202, 220, 227, 245; Mezzanine Level: Sections 303, 342; Upper Concourse: Sections 401, 412, 425, 442.

Al Pastor Tacos: Traditional slow roasted pineapple pork adobo “al pastor” shaved to order and piled high on to fresh-made tortillas and served with authentic street taco condiments.

o Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 408 and 438.

Texas Sized Chicken & Waffles Sandwich: Texas shaped Belgium waffle, maple pecan mayo, chicken fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon and crispy onion tanglers.

o Available at: Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243.