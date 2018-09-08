COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 08: Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers scores on a 64 yard reception in the second quarter as Charles Oliver #21 of the Texas A&M Aggies is unable to stop him at Kyle Field on September 8, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kelly Bryant threw for 205 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help No. 2 Clemson escape with a 28-26 victory over Kellen Mond and Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Mond was spectacular in the second half, throwing for three touchdowns, with a 14-yard pass to Kendrick Rogers cutting the lead to 28-26 with 46 seconds left. But his big performance came up just short when the 2-point conversion attempt was intercepted in the end zone.

Mond finished with a career-high 430 yards passing and Rogers had 120 yards receiving and two TDs.

Freshman Trevor Lawrence started the second half, but failed to move the ball effectively and Bryant took over and led the Tigers on two touchdown drives in the last five minutes of the third quarter to extend the lead to 15 points.

Mond got the Aggies to 28-20 when he threw a 14-yard pass to Quartney Davis with about 14 minutes left.

The Aggies were driving with about two minutes left when Davis ran after making a catch and K’Von Wallace caused him to fumble the ball out of the back of the end zone for a touchback to give Clemson the ball. The call was reviewed but upheld and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher got in the face of one of the referees and yelled for a bit as Davis doubled over in disbelief and covered his face as he was consoled by teammates.

Clemson’s vaunted defensive line, led by first-team All-America end, Clelin Ferrell and tackle Christian Wilkins and second-team All-America tackle Dexter Lawrence, helped the Tigers pile up 10 tackles for losses and four sacks.

