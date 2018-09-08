Comments
Naomi Osaka (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) – Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 after the American was penalized one game for a third code violation.
Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
