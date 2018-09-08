FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman and toddler have died after their car went into high water in Fort Worth and became submerged after floating into a culvert.

Officials say the car was on the service road of Loop 820 near Wilbarger Saturday afternoon when it went into the high water. Heavy rain towards the end of the week caused flooding throughout North Texas.

According to officials, after driving into the high water, the car floated and then went into a culvert in a construction site where it submerged.

The identities of the woman and toddler have not been released.