(CBSDFW.COM) – It was a struggle all afternoon for the Dallas Cowboys in their loss to the Carolina Panthers in the season opener. The Cowboys start the season 0-1.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott scored the Cowboys’ lone touchdown as the Dak Prescott-led offense struggled to get going.

Prescott fumbled on the offense’s last possession as they tried to tie the game in the fourth quarter with under two minutes remaining

The Dallas defense had its moments to shine with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence leading the way with a sack, three tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

The team’s kicker Brett Maher, who is looking to replace Dan Bailey, missed his only field goal attempt of 47 yards.

The Panthers and quarterback Cam Newtown looked unstoppable at times with the run game. Newton scorched the Cowboys with 13 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. Running back Christian McCaffrey added 10 carries for 50 yards.

The Carolina defense was able to take over the Cowboys offensive line throughout the game with six sacks and four tackles for a loss.

