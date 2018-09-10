CENTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a gas explosion in western Pennsylvania has spurred evacuations, but no injuries have been reported.

Beaver County officials told news outlets a gas line caused the blast, which was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Monday in Center. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom and an orange glow filling the sky.

Homes near the site were being evacuated as a precaution, and the Central Valley school district canceled all classes for Monday due to the blast.

At least one lane of Interstate 376 eastbound was also closed in the area as a precaution.

