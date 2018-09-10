(CBS11) – Pop/rock music lovers from the 1970’s probably best remember Lou Reed from his song “Walk On The Wild Side” from 1973. It was a decent song for him, hitting at #16. But he was much more than that.

Born Lewis Allan Reed on March 2, 1942 in Brooklyn NY and passed away on October 27, 2013 at age 71, Reed was part of the rock band Velvet Underground during the 60’s. If you lived in the DFW area during that time, you may have heard their music played on Gordon McLendon’s KNUS-FM 98.7, which was referred to back then as an “album oriented rock” station or just AOR (today it is KLUV-FM with a greatest hits format owned by Entercom Communications). After Reed left the band, he released twenty solo studio albums. He also appeared in the 1980 movie “One-Trick Pony” released by Warner Brothers. His music career spanned nearly 50 years, known for his contributions to experimental rock, glam rock, art rock and many other forms.

The song featured today didn’t make it into the Billboard Top 40 but it’s a good song: “I Love You, Suzanne.” Released in 1984 off his album “New Sensations” and written by Reed, running 3:16, the lyrics go like this:

You broke my heart and you made me cry

You said that I couldn’t dance

But now I’m back to let you know

That I can really make romance

You do what you gotta do

You do everything you can

You do what you want to do

Hey, but I love you, Suzanne

You do anything once

You try anything twice

You so what you gotta do

Hey, but I love you, Suzanne, hey, hey

Do what you want to do

You do what you can

You do what you want to do

But I love you, Suzanne

A great song overlooked today. You can hear this song on Sirius XM 80’s On 8 with Alan Hunter, Mark Goodman and Nina Blackwood.

Get up and dance! And be sure to crank up the volume loud!