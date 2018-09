DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A water main break sent gallons of water spewing over a house in East Oak Cliff Monday afternoon.

Chopper 11 was above the mess in the 2100 block of Custer Drive around 3:20 p.m.

A crew was able to shut off the water shortly after the break happened.

The water caused some flooding in a back yard and left debris on the roof of the house.

No word yet on the cause of the water main break or how much damage it may have caused to the house.