AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – William An, The Dallas firefighter and EMT who was shot in the line of duty in 2017, receiving the 2018 Star of Texas Award in Austin Tuesday.

The ceremony was held at the Texas House of Representatives and Governor Greg Abbott presented him with the award.

The Texas Legislature created the Star of Texas Award to honor peace officers, firefighters and EMT who were killed or sustained serious injury in the line of duty.

An was critically injured while he and his partner attended arrived to help a shooting victim on May 1, 2017.

“Thanks to the quick and brave actions of Dallas Police Officers and the outstanding work of the surgical team Baylor Scott and White of Dallas, Will was able to survive and continue his career with DFR,” Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement.

Dallas Fire-Rescue tweeted, “Today @DallasFireRes_q Officer #WilliamAn was one of many #Firefighters and #Police to receive the #StarofTexas Award.  Thank you to @GovAbbott and the @TexasHouse for this honor and a big #Congratulations to #WilliamAn. @CityofDallas #ServiceBeforeSelf”

