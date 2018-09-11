DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall expressed concern Tuesday following reports of an officer using pepper balls during a demonstration for the deadly shooting of Botham Jean.

Chief Hall said the department will be investigating the use of the pepper balls and that they should only be used when instructed or if there’s an “immediate threat to the public.”

A large group gathered Monday evening to protest the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean by off-duty Dallas officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment as her own.

Guyger was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sunday at the Kaufman County Jail. She later posted her $300,000 bond.

In the full statement, Chief Hall said:

“I am concerned to learn of reports that one of our officers deployed potentially several pepper balls during a demonstration last night. I have asked our investigative unit to conduct a full review. The use of pepper balls is governed by our General Orders, and they are only to be utilized if instructed to do so by the on scene commander or if there is an immediate threat to the public. I plan to meet directly with the leadership of the demonstration to address their concerns.”