SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff who’s seen 18 deputies arrested this year on various charges says a staff psychologist will be hired to better screen applicants.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is requesting that county commissioners set aside $118,000 to fund the position.

Three deputies have been arrested in the past week alone. Of the 18 arrested so far this year, 10 are accused of violent crimes such as assault while five are charged with drunken driving.

Deputy Jose Nunez was charged with super aggravated sexual assault for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl and threatening the child’s mother with deportation. He committed suicide after being jailed don the charges.

Nearly all of those arrested worked in the county jail. Detention deputies undergo less training than patrol and other deputies.

The sheriff’s office has about 1,400 deputies and the ones arrested this year represent less than 2 percent of the force.e

