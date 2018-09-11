NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Today North Texans join America to commemorate the September 11th terror attacks with ceremony, tributes and a new monument to victims.

Thousands of 9/11 victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at the anniversary ceremony at the World Trade Center in New York.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to join an observance at the Sept. 11 memorial in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a new “Tower of Voices” monument was dedicated Saturday.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on 9/11, after hijacked planes crashed in the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

Tributes are also taking place across North Texas.

Prosper: A one-hour September 11 commemoration will be held at the newly-opened Town Hall located at 200 S. Main Street. The ceremony begins at 7:30 a.m. The 9/11 Mobile Memorial, which includes a recovered beam from one of the Twin Towers, will also be on display.

Dallas: The Christian Firefighter Association will honor fallen first responders at Fire Station 18 on North Griffin Street starting at 7 a.m. The ceremony will include a breakfast, a guest speaker, formal ceremony and moments of silence at a flag lowered to half-staff.

Fort Worth: The Fort Worth ISD will officially observe Patriot Day on campuses across the district. Ceremonies at middle and high schools will primarily take place before classes begin. The JROTC also has a memorial display in the lobby of the Central Administration Building.

Grapevine: The City of Grapevine Fire Department will honor and remember those lost on September 11, 2001 with a ceremony beginning at 7:40 a.m. The event includes a performance by a pipe and drum band, remarks, prayer and a Patriot Flag unveiling.

Frisco: The Frisco Fire and Police Departments are also holding a ceremony beginning at 7:40 a.m. The vent, that includes a 21-gun salute, will be held at the Frisco Central Fire Station at 8601 Gary Burns Drive.

Mesquite: The City of Mesquite invites the public to attend a 9/11 Ceremony at Freedom Park at 1527 N. Galloway Avenue. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes various presentations and musical performances.

Dallas: The Southern Methodist University Police Department and first responders from the surrounding community will commemorate 9/11 with a 9 a.m. ceremony held at the flagpole on SMU’s Main Quad. The SMU Young Americans for Freedom will also host a memorial from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in front of Dallas Hall.