GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed by another man he was attempting to rob.

Alexander Clair Bessenecker, 39, died at the scene in the 3700 block of Hawaii Drive on Monday.

Garland Police said when officers responded to a shooting call, they found Bessenecker shot in the front yard where Quan Tran and his girlfriend were waiting.

Police believe Bessenecker showed up at the home to rob Tran, 23, and his girlfriend.

Detectives said Tran and his girlfriend were in front of the home waiting to purchase a camera that was being sold online by someone they did not know.

While they were outside, Bessenecker approached them with a gun demanding money. Police said he “began assaulting Tran, threatening to shoot him and his girlfriend. Tran produced a handgun and shot the robbery suspect.”

This is an ongoing investigation. No criminal charges have been filed at this point.