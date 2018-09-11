Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Deadly Shooting, Garland Police, online sale

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed by another man he was attempting to rob.

Alexander Clair Bessenecker, 39, died at the scene in the 3700 block of Hawaii Drive on Monday.

alexnader bessenecker Police Identify Robbery Suspect Shot, Killed In Front Yard

Alexander Clair Bessenecker, 39 (photo credit: Garland Police Department)

Garland Police said when officers responded to a shooting call, they found Bessenecker shot in the front yard where Quan Tran and his girlfriend were waiting.

Police believe Bessenecker showed up at the home to rob Tran, 23,  and his girlfriend.

Detectives said Tran and his girlfriend were in front of the home waiting to purchase a camera that was being sold online by someone they did not know.

While they were outside, Bessenecker approached them with a gun demanding money. Police said he “began assaulting Tran, threatening to shoot him and his girlfriend. Tran produced a handgun and shot the robbery suspect.”

This is an ongoing investigation. No criminal charges have been filed at this point.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s