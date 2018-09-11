WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – White Settlement Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 600 block on Meadow Park Drive Tuesday afternoon.

MedStar rushed the suspect who was shot to the hospital with very serious injuries.

No officers were hurt.

The incident began when a U.S. Marshal attempted to pull the suspect over.

The suspect initially complied but then put a gun to his own head and took off.

A slow-speed chase ensued, then ended about 15 minutes on Meadow Park Drive near Wyatt.

Police said when the driver refused to drop his weapon, an officer shot him

The Texas Rangers have been called to assist with the investigation.