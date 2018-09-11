NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Saying the move will better position the company for “future growth” Taco Bueno has closed 16 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri.

CEO Omar Janjua said the move isn’t the beginning of the end for the restaurant but will help the company adjust to traffic patterns. “It is our plan to reinvest in new locations and to remodel others to better serve our guests,” said Janjua.

Managers and employees at locations on the chopping black were given the chance to transfer to other restaurants within the Taco Bueno system where available.

The restaurants in Texas that closed effective September 10 include: two locations in Arlington, three in Fort Worth, and one each in North Richland Hills, Dallas, Balch Springs, Granbury and Harker Heights.