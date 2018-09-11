  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott says Texas is preparing for a possible tropical storm system headed toward the Gulf of Mexico.

“In light of recent heavy rainfall across the state, we are on high-alert as any additional rain could quickly create dangerous flash flooding conditions,” said Abbott.

The tropical system is one of several that have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, including powerful Hurricane Florence heading toward the East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm system nearing the Gulf could become a tropical depression later this week and affect parts of Texas, Louisiana and northeastern Mexico.

Texans in areas that could be impacted are being encouraged to:

  • Assemble an emergency kit that includes essential documents, supplies and provisions.
  • Review hurricane evacuation maps, and select a route for you and your family.
  • Plan how all family members and pets will evacuate safely.
  • Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated system, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Houston area and parts of Southeast Texas until Tuesday night amid rain and scattered street flooding.

The Texas City Independent School District canceled classes Tuesday due to street flooding in the community 35 miles southeast of Houston. Some roads also flooded in Dickinson.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

